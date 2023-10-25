A global team of experts from diverse fields is set to finalize a project to revitalize Türkiye's earthquake-affected southern province of Hatay, particularly its city center, by March. This endeavor goes beyond just addressing the physical aspects of reconstruction and considers the "spirit of the city and the emotions of the earthquake survivors."

In light of the catastrophic earthquake that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people, preserving Hatay's identity as a city of civilizations requires great care and attention at every stage of reconstruction. Recognizing this sensitivity, the Türkiye Design Council volunteered to develop the city's master plan, urban design and architectural projects through a multidisciplinary approach.

After unveiling their initial efforts in September, the team held a workshop on Oct. 23 to provide insights into their progress and outline the project's key criteria. The architects emphasized on the importance of preserving Hatay's essence considering the emotional factors and experiences of earthquake survivors.

Mehmet Kalyoncu, Chair of the Türkiye Design Council, highlighted the team's competence and described its members as some of the best minds in their respective fields worldwide. In addition to the team members, experts from London, Madrid, New York along with Turkish professionals who have excelled in urban planning abroad also wish to contribute to the project.

The Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change oversees the project's construction. It has been confirmed that the city will expand from the center to the outskirts, and the initial structures will play a vital role in guiding future development.

One of the architects involved in the project, Ömer Selçuk Baz, underscored the focus on designing to facilitate neighborhood relations and preserve local culture. The project includes reorganizing areas where people lived before the earthquake without requiring relocation. New housing blocks in these areas will be designed to provide comfortable residential facilities, and newly built houses will be exclusively returned to their previous occupants. The project also aims to revitalize the old city center, establish new commercial zones and generate employment opportunities.

The team also plans to highlight Hatay's identity by accentuating the city's silhouette, including its mosques, churches and synagogues.

Furthermore, some earthquake survivors who attended the workshop expressed hopes for more professional and faster living space and home deliveries.