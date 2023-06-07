Extensive research conducted by a team of researchers, involving diving in the Sea of Marmara and conducting field and laboratory studies, has revealed the alarming spread of an invasive species known as "killer algae" in the Marmara and Black Sea regions.

According to professor Ergün Taşkın, head of the Hydrobiology Department at Manisa Celal Bayar University, this troublesome species, identified as the macroalgae "caulerpa," is expected to make its way into the Black Sea as it adapts to its new environment in the Marmara Sea.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Taşkın explained that the species earned its sinister nickname due to its ability to readily adapt to marine environments and exhibit invasive behavior by covering the seabed. He emphasized that the killer algae has caused significant damage to native species, displacing them and limiting their distribution areas. He further stated, "Some of the affected creatures may include seagrass or other macroalgae. Once adopted, they can rapidly spread and establish themselves in their new environment."

Taşkın highlighted that Türkiye currently hosts nine Caulerpa species, of which two are native while the others are invasive. Notably, these species originate from the Indo-Pacific region and have predominantly entered the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal.

The professor noted that the presence of killer algae was first observed in the Western Mediterranean in the 1980s, with the first recorded instance in Türkiye documented in Iskenderun Bay in 2007. Since then, the species has progressively spread westward, reaching Antalya and the island of Cyprus.

Taşkın pointed out that the killer algae has successfully adapted to the salinity levels of the Marmara Sea. He expressed concern that given the salinity levels ranging from 15 to 18 per thousand in the Black Sea, it is plausible for the species to extend its presence into the Black Sea following its adaptation to the Marmara Sea.

The rapid spread of alien species is largely attributed to climate change, rising seawater temperatures, increased salinity, pollution, and fishing and shipping activities.

"These invasive species cover and replace native species and their habitats, resulting in the ecosystem deterioration. This disruption significantly impacts the native species," warned Taşkın. "The replacement of seagrass, in particular, causes severe damage to fish species and other marine life."

Efforts to prevent or control the discharge of ship ballast waters are crucial in mitigating the spread of invasive species. The introduction of alien species is influenced by terrestrial pressures and climate change. Protecting the marine environment is paramount, and Taşkın emphasized the need to expand protected areas to combat climate change effectively.

The battle against the invasive killer algae demands urgent action and collaboration among researchers, policymakers and the public. Failure to address this issue swiftly could have far-reaching consequences for the delicate marine ecosystems in the Marmara and Black Sea regions.