Türkiye's Black Sea region, which is a global leader in hazelnut production, faces a growing threat from an invasive insect known as the brown skunk. The insect, first identified in Türkiye seven years ago after having migrated from Georgia, has rapidly spread across the country, covering approximately 30 kilometers daily.

The brown skunk is a sap-sucking insect that feeds on plant leaves, leading to the drying up of plant roots and posing a significant risk to hazelnut trees and various agricultural products in the region. To combat this invasive pest, both biological and chemical control methods, as well as manual collection and elimination, are being employed.

As part of the biological warfare against the brown skunk, over 30,000 "samurai bees" imported from China were released into the wild in Artvin this year. The infestation is estimated to cause annual economic losses of TL 5 billion ($178 million).

Sebahattin Arslantürk, a member of the board of directors of the National Hazelnut Council (UFK), expressed concern that if the brown skunk population continues to expand, it could cause up to an 80% loss in hazelnut production next year. He emphasized on the scale of the problem, noting that a single pair of brown skunks can lay around 14,000 eggs during the season.

Arslantürk highlighted the importance of both biological and chemical warfare strategies in combatting this invasive pest. While introducing samurai bees is an encouraging step, it may take a few years to see the full results. In the meantime, the use of chemical control measures remains imperative to protect Türkiye's hazelnut production.