Invasive species including pufferfish and long-spined sea urchins, both Red Sea migrants, have been spotted during daytime and nighttime dives off the coast of Kaş, one of Türkiye’s top diving destinations.

Located in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Kaş is renowned for its rich underwater biodiversity and picturesque bays, drawing thousands of diving enthusiasts each year.

Underwater documentary filmmaker and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan and his team conducted dives in the region to document marine life and ecological changes. Their footage shows the spread of invasive species along with scenes of marine organisms in their natural habitats, including their feeding and movement patterns. The visuals offer a glimpse beneath the surface for those who are unable to dive.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), Ceylan said diving in Kaş always brings new excitement. “During this dive, we recorded the spread of invasive species from the Red Sea,” he said. “Lionfish sightings were rare, but we observed a significant increase in the populations of pufferfish and long-spined sea urchins.”

Ceylan noted that the rising population of dusky groupers, a protected species, may be contributing to the decline in lionfish numbers. He also made an unusual observation: “Food waste discarded from boats is becoming a major menu for pufferfish. That was a striking detail.”

“These are visuals you can’t easily find elsewhere,” Ceylan added. “We’re lucky to have such incredible biodiversity.”