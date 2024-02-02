Successful "Cage-34" operations in Balıkesir resulted in the dismantling of an organized crime group and the detention of 13 suspects, including the group's leader, Gökhan Kuş, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Friday.

In his social media statement, Yerlikaya detailed the operations conducted against the organized crime organization operating in Balıkesir. The Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch of the Provincial Police Department led the charge in bringing down the criminal network.

The comprehensive efforts led to the apprehension of 13 suspects, with Gökhan Kuş identified as the leader of the dismantled organization. Notably, the operations also led to the confiscation of six unlicensed firearms and various quantities of illicit drugs.

The criminal activities attributed to the organized group included charges of looting, collection business, usury, armed threat and shooting. Members of the organization were implicated in forcefully taking control of entertainment venues and causing harm to individuals who resisted their actions.

Yerlikaya commended the dedicated personnel involved in the operations, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating organized crime of any scale and ensuring that perpetrators face justice. His statement concluded with a resolute stance, declaring, "We are determined to destroy organized crime organizations of any size and bring them to justice."