Authorities in Antalya, southwestern Türkiye, have solved a 15-year-old murder case after re-examining DNA samples using modern forensic technology, resulting in the arrest of a suspect.

On Sept. 11, 2011, the body of Havva Yıldırım, a mother of two, was found in the Ballıca area of Ulucak village, Korkuteli district. She was discovered with her hands tied behind her back, a rope around her neck, and tape covering her face.

Relatives, who had reported her missing, identified her at the Forensic Medicine Institute morgue. At the time, the case was recorded as unsolved, leaving investigators without a clear suspect.

The Antalya Provincial Gendarmerie Command’s Gendarmerie Crime Investigation Teams (JASAT) reopened the case and re-analyzed DNA samples collected from the scene and nine potential suspects. Laboratory tests confirmed a full match between the biological sample from suspect S.K. and tissue taken from Yıldırım.

Following a targeted operation on March 30, authorities apprehended S.K., who was subsequently referred to judicial authorities, arrested and sent to prison.

Officials said the case demonstrates the importance of modern forensic technology and diligent investigative work in solving cold cases.