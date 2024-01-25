In a sweeping anti-narcotics operation (Narkogüç-46) conducted across 41 provinces to combat drug trafficking, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced significant results Thursday.

The operation led to the seizure of 221 kilograms of drugs and 2.15 million drug pills, while 201 suspects involved in drug-related activities were apprehended.

Yerlikaya expressed firm determination not to tolerate those who distribute drugs, emphasizing the serious threat posed to young people and the future. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the police, gendarmerie and customs enforcement teams responsible for the operation.

Details of the operation revealed the extensive scope and collaboration involved. A total of 348 teams, comprising 1,136 personnel, along with aircraft and 18 narcotic detection dogs, actively participated. The operations were carried out under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security, the Anti-Narcotic Crimes Department, the Gendarmerie General Command and the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Department (KOM).

The operation spanned 41 provinces, including Kayseri, Gaziantep, Konya, Ankara, Osmaniye, Izmir, Antalya, Kocaeli, Tekirdağ, Adana, Sakarya, Bilecik, Mersin, Istanbul, Şanlıurfa, Muğla, Adıyaman, Balıkesir, Isparta, Kahramanmaraş, Denizli, Erzincan, Samsun, Niğde, Bolu, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Kastamonu, Kütahya, Malatya, Kırıkkale, Edirne, Kırklareli, Afyonkarahisar, Aksaray, Çorum, Elazığ, Manisa, Van, Bursa and Ağrı.

The extensive operation yielded significant results, including the apprehension of 12 drug and 36 street dealers, as well as the seizure of 53 kilograms of marijuana, 1.9 million narcotic pills, 23 kilograms of skunk, 124 grams of cocaine, 79 kilograms of raw materials used in narcotics production and 32 kilograms of methamphetamine. Additionally, authorities seized 17 kilograms of borax used in drug production, 10 kilograms of opium gum and 4 grams of morphine base. The operation underscores the commitment to combat drug-related crimes and safeguard the well-being of the community.