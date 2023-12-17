A sizable number of unlicensed weapons were seized as part of the "Lens-8" operation against arms traffickers, conducted across 72 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.

"In the 'Lens-8' operations against persons carrying unlicensed weapons and arms smugglers held simultaneously in 72 provinces in the last three days, a total of 1,335 weapons have been seized," Yerlikaya said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

According to Yerlikaya, the operations resulted in the seizure of 964 unlicensed pistols, 89 converted firearms, 30 long-barreled rifles and 252 unlicensed hunting shotguns. He reported that 1,558 suspects were taken into custody.

Emphasizing their pursuit of organized crime groups that disturb the peace of the public and those who supply them with weapons, the minister expressed decisiveness and said, "We are determined to bring them to justice."

Furthermore, he listed all the provinces where Provincial Gendarmerie Commands and Provincial Police Departments carried out home, workplace and road searches starting from Istanbul, Ankara, Adana to Nevşehir, Sinop, Şırnak and Tunceli.

"In Istanbul, 179 pistols and one long-barreled rifle were seized, while 225 suspects were taken into custody," Yerlikaya said.

"Furthermore, in Ankara, 58 pistols and one long-barreled rifle were seized, while 62 suspects were taken into custody."

"In Adana, 49 pistols were seized and 75 suspects were taken into custody, while some 48 pistols and 92 suspects were taken into custody in western Izmir province," the minister informed.

Lastly, in Şanlıurfa, 40 pistols were seized and 60 suspects were apprehended and taken into custody, he said.

Congratulating the gendarmerie and security teams that carried out the operations, Yerlikaya said, "Our dear nation can rest assured, our fight against those who supply unlicensed weapons and arms traffickers will continue with determination."