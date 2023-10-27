A significant anti-narcotics operation at Mersin International Port resulted in the seizure of some 610 kilograms (1,344.82 pounds) of cocaine, announced Internal Affairs Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Friday.

Speaking at a security meeting held in Konya, Yerlikaya stressed on their unwavering commitment to the peace and security of the nation. He highlighted that ongoing operations, particularly in the fight against terrorism, organized crime and drug trafficking, are being conducted nationwide.

Yerlikaya declared, "Our relentless efforts against terrorism and its collaborators, as well as those who engage in criminal activities, gangs, and drug trafficking, will continue day and night, 365 days a year, to ensure the peace of our people."

Yerlikaya also mentioned the successful dismantling of the "Zaza Doğan" organized crime organization within the "Cage" operation and affirmed the continuous efforts of the police.

During his address, Yerlikaya shared statistics related to police and gendarmerie operations conducted in Konya over the past 120 days, extending his congratulations to the security forces for their achievements. He emphasized their commitment to eradicating organized crime and expressed, "We will not tolerate any criminal element, be they gang members or drug traffickers, in my city or in any of our provinces."

The 610 kilograms of cocaine seized at Mersin International Port, Mersin, Türkiye, Oct. 27, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Highlighting their rigorous efforts against drug traffickers, Yerlikaya revealed that 1,885 operations were executed against drug traffickers in Konya. A total of 2,301 suspects were detained, with 377 of them subsequently arrested in court, and 139 placed under judicial control orders.

"We are resolute in bringing every individual who seeks to harm our values, children, future, youth and the lives of our citizens to justice, regardless of their origin, whether they are dealers or drug lords, just as we have done so far," stated Yerlikaya.

Turning to the significant cocaine seizure at Mersin International Port, Yerlikaya congratulated individuals who contributed to this achievement. He highlighted their determination by saying: "We will not allow drug traffickers to operate freely. This operation has been our most extensive and successful effort to date. It will persist, and we will not relent in any way."

Yerlikaya also underscored the critical issue of migration as one of the most significant problems of the age. He stressed their focus on combating irregular migration and human trafficking organizers. While they are committed to fighting against irregular migration, Yerlikaya made it clear that they do not tolerate xenophobia and racism.

"We protect the clean image of our nation. We monitor xenophobia, racism and hate speech on social media and manifestations in other forms. We will not allow discord to take root in our society."