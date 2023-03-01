Izmir police seized 92 pieces of historical artifacts dating back to the Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman periods; and detained one person smuggling the objects.

Teams of Ödemiş Smuggling and Organized Crime Bureau followed the suspect, M.S., who was suspected of smuggling historical artifacts, technically and physically. After a follow-up, the police raided two different addresses in Bayındır and Torbalı districts and seized 64 objects, 20 coins, seven seals, a statue, and two detectors from the Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman empires.

Investigation into the matter continues.