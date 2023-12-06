In an extensive operation conducted across eight provinces in Istanbul, law enforcement apprehended 50 suspects involved in an illegal bootleg liquor ring Wednesday.

The operation, orchestrated by the Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch Directorate of the Istanbul Police Department, aimed to curb the smuggling of alcoholic beverages. Investigators found that the detained individuals, who owned companies operating in the chemical and disinfectant sectors, were selling ethyl alcohol to producers of counterfeit alcohol. The suspects were using containers labeled with "surface cleaner" and "undrinkable" to distribute the ethyl alcohol.

Further investigations revealed that these suspects were also manufacturing illicit alcoholic beverages and affixing fraudulent labels onto liquor bottles. Authorities discovered that the group, posing as legal importers of alcoholic beverages, had plans to distribute the fake drinks to tourist facilities in various tourism regions, suggesting an organized operation.

After nearly 10 months of intensive surveillance and physical tracking, law enforcement pinpointed the addresses and identities of the suspects. A simultaneous operation in Istanbul, Tekirdağ, Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Aydın, Çorum and Mardin led to the apprehension of the 50 suspects.

During the raids at the locations, authorities seized a significant amount of evidence, including 51 tons and 427 liters of ethyl alcohol, 370 liters of alcohol flavor, 44,773 bottles of alcoholic beverages, 21,375 empty liquor bottles, 18,600 liquor bottle caps, 10,480 fake banderols, machinery for capping, water engines, a breathalyzer, alcohol filling machines, packaging equipment, filters, an unlicensed firearm, narcotics and 10 vehicles used for criminal activities.

The apprehended suspects were taken to the police station for further processing as the investigation into the illegal bootleg liquor network continues.