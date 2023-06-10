Five workers have been killed on Saturday after a blast rocked a rocket and explosives plant some 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside the capital Ankara, Ministry of National Defense stated Saturday.

"An explosion occurred at the MKE (Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation) Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadağ district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers were killed. A judicial and administrative investigation has been initiated regarding the incident," a statement from the Ministry of National Defense read.

The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the compound and was likely to have been caused by a chemical reaction during the production of dynamite, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin told reporters.

Elmadağ Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the explosion.

"Two public prosecutors were immediately appointed by the Elmadağ Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the explosion and the death of five workers in the MKE Barutsan Factory operating in our Elmadağ district at around 08:50 on June 10, 2023, and they started investigations and determinations at the crime scene. The investigation is being carried out meticulously," a statement by Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office read.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was debriefed by Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler. Erdoğan extended his condolences to families and relatives of those who lost their lives.