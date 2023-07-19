Customs enforcement teams at Sabiha Gökçen Airport confiscated 1,240 live Carniolan bees during routine luggage control Wednesday. The Ministry of Commerce said bees were discovered during a physical inspection of the baggage belonging to a foreign national arriving from overseas.

A meticulous examination of the luggage unveiled 205 transparent boxes containing the valuable Carniolan bees. As a precaution, the bees were promptly handed over to the Pendik District Agriculture and Forestry Directorate for their protection and safekeeping.

Investigations into the matter have revealed the distinctive traits of the Carniolan bee breed, which possesses a remarkable ability to adapt to various environmental conditions.

Live bees of the carniol species are seen at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

Furthermore, these bees exhibit accelerated reproductive cycles during spring, resulting in higher yields of honey and pollen compared to other breeds. It was discovered that these particular qualities make the Carniolan bees a prime target for smugglers seeking to profit from their lucrative attributes.

The discovery of such a significant quantity of live bees underscores the persistent efforts by customs authorities to combat the illegal trafficking of endangered species and to protect biodiversity.

The Ministry of Commerce commended the vigilance and professionalism shown by the customs enforcement teams in intercepting the unlawful transport of these valuable species.