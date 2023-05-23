Nearly 1.5 kilograms (3.31 pounds) of sticky dark brown Opium gum was seized from a box of Turkish delight in an operation carried out at Istanbul Airport by the Ministry of Commerce Customs Enforcement teams on Tuesday.

Following the risk analysis conducted by the NARKOKIM teams of the Istanbul Airport Customs Enforcement Smuggling and Intelligence Directorate, the shipment, which was subject to be sent abroad from Türkiye in the cargo section of Istanbul Airport, was investigated.

The parcel detected by sniffer dogs was then taken for a detailed search, and it was determined that 1.5 kilograms of opium gum was hidden inside the Turkish delight box, whose total weight was 3.5 kilograms.

Customs enforcement teams seized the drug and initiated judicial proceedings against the sender and receiver.