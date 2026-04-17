The former governor of Türkiye's Tunceli province, Tuncay Sonel has been detained as part of an ongoing investigation into the 2020 disappearance of university student Gülistan Doku, in a case that has drawn renewed scrutiny over possible evidence tampering.

Prosecutors issued a detention order for Sonel on suspicion of destroying, concealing or altering evidence, according to authorities, and he was taken into custody by police in Elazığ.

The move comes within a broader investigation led by the Erzurum Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the disappearance of Doku, a student at Munzur University who has been missing since Jan. 5, 2020.

Authorities have expanded the probe in recent months, carrying out operations across seven provinces and detaining multiple suspects on suspicion of involvement in a possible homicide. Several suspects have already been arrested, while others were released under judicial control.

The Interior Ministry had earlier launched an administrative investigation into Sonel over the case and suspended him from duty, appointing inspectors to examine allegations linked to the disappearance.