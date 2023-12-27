Internal Affairs Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the successful capture of Eric Schroeder, wanted on an Interpol Red Notice and head of an organized crime group, during the Kafes-25 operation in Istanbul. Schroeder was sought by German authorities on charges related to forming criminal organizations, money laundering from criminal activities and drug trafficking.

As revealed by Yerlikaya, Schroeder was allegedly involved in managing drug trade activities in Hamburg. He was identified as Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers, an international drug trafficker, accused by German authorities of trafficking substantial amounts of illegal substances. This included 784 kilograms (1,728.42 pounds) of marijuana and 154 kilograms of cocaine across 24 incidents. Moreover, he was implicated in a container robbery containing 1.1 tons of cocaine alongside members of the Hells Angels bikies armed criminal organization. Investigations revealed his involvement in money laundering operations within Europe.

Expressing his resolve via social media, Yerlikaya underscored the commitment to pursue and capture members of international organized crime syndicates and narcotics traffickers. He emphasized that regardless of their scale or designation in criminal bulletins, these groups disrupting public peace will not find any sanctuary and will be brought to justice.

Commending the Anti-Narcotic Crimes and Intelligence Branch Directorates of the Istanbul Police Department for their operation, Yerlikaya highlighted the confiscation of significant assets during the operation, including 41,850 euros ($46,230), TL 38,000 ($1,293), four Rolex wristwatches, five mobile phones, various SIM cards, passports and identification cards registered under different names.