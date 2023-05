Original human hair smuggled from Iran with a market value of TL 1.5 million ($77,000) was seized Wednesday in Türkiye's eastern province Ağrı.

Provincial gendarmerie teams confiscated 397 bunches of original human hair used in wig making from a passenger's bags who was reportedly coming from Iran.

In the investigation, it was also determined that the hair would have been taken to the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul.

The person was taken into custody and released after his statement was taken.