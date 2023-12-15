Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the arrest of two foreign nationals in Istanbul, one of whom was identified as the leader of a criminal group under an Interpol red notice, disrupting drug distribution operations across Belgium, while the other individual faced serious charges in Vietnam.

Yerlikaya emphasized the government's resolute stance against national and international organized crime entities, asserting that they won't tolerate disturbance to public peace, regardless of the organization's size or the alerts issued against them.

British national Mohammed Zakir Miah, sought by Interpol with a red notice for organizing drug distribution across Belgium, was apprehended in Istanbul's Büyükçekmece area.

Meanwhile, Chinese national Chen Xuefeng, wanted by Interpol in Vietnam for serious offenses, was detained in Istanbul's Bağcılar district. Yerlikaya underscored the arrests were part of the Cage-20 operations.

Yerlikaya commended the collaborative efforts of the Istanbul Anti-Narcotic Crimes, Intelligence, Immigrant Smuggling and Border Crossings branch directorates in capturing the suspects.

He further mentioned the completion of extradition procedures for Chen Xuefen, facilitating the individual's transfer to Vietnam to face charges there.