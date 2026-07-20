An investigation into allegations that donations collected on behalf of the Ahbap Association were diverted to suspects' personal accounts has continued to widen, with authorities pursuing dozens of individuals on charges including establishing a criminal organization, aggravated fraud and laundering proceeds of crime.

In the latest phase of the investigation on Monday, among those referred to the Istanbul Courthouse in the Çağlayan district after completing police procedures were Oğuzhan Uğur, Gülgün Öztürk, Suzan Düşküner, Emir Taşar, Emre Kartaloğlu, Hüseyin Küçük, Fatih Eke, Muharrem Karataş, Ersin Gökgün and Özgür Ömer Güner.

According to investigators, reports prepared by Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), financial transaction records, and technical and physical surveillance identified high-value financial transactions inconsistent with the suspects' declared incomes. The investigation also uncovered substantial money transfers among the suspects, large transfers to online betting accounts resulting in significant gambling losses, and numerous property transfers carried out among themselves within a short period.

As part of the investigation, authorities detained 17 suspects, including Ahbap Association founder and singer Haluk Levent, in an operation on July 12, and 9 additional suspects were later detained.

Another suspect was released after police questioning. Of the remaining 25 suspects referred to the courthouse, 14, including Haluk Levent, were arrested, while judicial control measures were imposed on 11 others.

In a separate simultaneous operation conducted by the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch of the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie, 17 more suspects were detained. Of the 12 referred to the courthouse, 4 were arrested and 8 were released under judicial control, bringing the total number of arrests in the investigation to 18.

Authorities have also seized assets belonging to the Ahbap Association and several suspects as part of the investigation.