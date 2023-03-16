A pharmacist in Ankara has filed a lawsuit against her assistant pharmacist and his assistant on the charges of secretly drugging her and others for years and causing an accident that consequently killed her young son.

Pharmacist Büşra Akdoğan, who was injured in a traffic accident in Ankara on Dec. 20, 2020, that killed her 4-year-old son, Ahmet Nazif Yıldız, said that her colleagues Süleyman Özçelik and Muaz Islam Bozdoğan had secretly added neurological drugs to their food and drink that left her impaired and led to the traffic accident.

According to the information received, Özçelik started to work as an assistant pharmacist in 2019 and after six months, Akdoğan began experiencing problems such as impaired perception, blurred vision, tremors, convulsions, drowsiness and sleepiness. The female pharmacist sought medical treatment and was suspected of having undiagnosed diabetes. But when her symptoms persisted, she sought psychological treatment and alternative medicine without success.

Unable to work in the pharmacy due to the symptoms she was experiencing, her brother took over her charge. After a while, her brother also started experiencing the same mysterious symptoms. Soon after, it was learned that an accountant started having the same health issues after discovering financial mismanagement at the pharmacy.

Akdoğan, taking notice of the situation, looked into the issue and found that a high volume of influenza and other pharmacy drugs were illegally traded without her knowledge and that Özçelik and Bozdoğan made money by prescribing the drugs to some patients.

Akdoğan, while still trying to sort out the situation, was in a car crash in December 2020 due to a sudden distraction and sleepiness she experienced while driving home. She lost her 4-year-old son in the accident. Seven months after the tragedy, she realized that the bottle she found in the kitchen cabinet of the pharmacy, with the label removed and hidden in the back, was a drug called Neurodol, used in the treatment of schizophrenia. She then became suspicious that she had been given these drugs deliberately and conveyed her concern to the prosecutor's office.

Within the scope of the investigation launched upon Akdoğan's complaint, Özçelik and Bozdoğan were arrested. The prosecutor's office sent the samples taken from the pharmacist, her brother and the accountant to the Forensic Medicine Institute. In the subsequent report, it was stated that antipsychotic drug components were found in the victims. It was also noted that these drug components are substances used in the treatment of severe psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia, and their side effects may include tremors, unsteadiness, dizziness, drowsiness and blurred vision.

In the indictment, Özçelik and Bozdoğan confessed to the crime of "qualified fraud" by conducting illegal drug sales and defrauding the Social Security Institution (SGK) and secretly giving drugs to the pharmacist to eliminate any possible suspicion. In the indictment, it was also recorded that Özçelik and Bozdağan committed the crime of "deliberately killing a child" for causing Akdoğan's altered state that led to the car accident.

Akdoğan's brother and lawyer said: "There are no words to express what happened at that time. A family was destroyed in a four-year period. It took us years to understand what is happening to us. At first, we thought it was a hereditary disorder related to our family. The drug had no color, smell or taste. They gave us this medicine in many ways. They are now detained and we are hoping for justice," she said.