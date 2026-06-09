Drug test results have been released for 10 more suspects who provided samples to the Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK) as part of an investigation into facilitating drug use, providing locations for drug consumption and using narcotics in Istanbul.

The investigation, launched by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on charges of "purchasing, accepting, possessing or using narcotic or stimulant substances for personal use" and "facilitating the use of narcotic or stimulant substances," is ongoing.

As part of the probe, reports were prepared regarding suspects Fatih Karaca (known by his stage name Mabel Matiz), Volkan Bahçekapılı, Tarık Tunca Bakır, Aycan Yağcı, Eda Dora, Aslıhan Turanlı, Yasemin Ikbal, Yağmur Ünal, Eren Kesimer and Semiha Bezek, from whom blood, urine and hair samples were collected by the forensic institution.

According to the report, Aycan Yağcı tested positive for cannabis in a urine sample, while cocaine and its metabolites were detected in a hair sample.

Cocaine and its metabolites were also found in the blood, urine and hair samples of Eda Dora, as well as in the hair and urine samples of Fatih Karaca (Mabel Matiz) and Aslıhan Turanlı.

Meanwhile, cocaine and its metabolites were detected only in hair samples taken from Tarık Tunca Bakır, Yasemin Ikbal, Yağmur Ünal, Eren Kesimer, Volkan Bahçekapılı and Semiha Bezek.

The report further stated that fentanyl and pethidine were also identified in Kesimer's hair sample.

According to the findings, samples from Aycan Yağcı, Aslıhan Turanlı, Fatih Karaca, Volkan Bahçekapılı, Yasemin Ikbal, Yağmur Ünal, Eren Kesimer and Semiha Bezek also contained pharmaceutical active ingredients.

The latest forensic findings are part of a wider narcotics investigation that has increasingly drawn prominent figures from Türkiye's entertainment and media sectors into the spotlight.

In May, authorities launched a large-scale operation targeting 25 suspects, including singers, actors, television personalities and journalists, following an investigation by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into alleged drug use and the facilitation of narcotics consumption.

The investigation forms part of a broader anti-drug crackdown that authorities say targets both narcotics trafficking networks and alleged drug use among public figures.