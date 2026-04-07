Nine suspects were detained in an operation conducted as part of a narcotics investigation in Istanbul on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was noted that an investigation had been launched in coordination with the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie’s Anti-Narcotics Crimes Department.

The probe targets individuals known to the public on charges of “purchasing, accepting, or possessing narcotic or psychotropic substances for personal use, or using such substances,” as well as “supplying narcotic or psychotropic substances.”

The statement further indicated that, based on evidence gathered during the investigation, along with tips and intelligence received, detention orders were issued for suspects identified as having participated in the alleged offenses.

The individuals named include Simge Sağın, Ibrahim Çelikkol, Melek Mosso, Deha Bilimlier, Mustafa Ceceli, Ersay Üner, Bengü Erden, Z. Aslı Sipahi Hacısüleymanoğlu and Ilkay Şencan.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing, with further updates on the case expected as judicial proceedings and forensic analyses continue.

Istanbul prosecutors have intensified their narcotics crackdown with a new operation targeting high-profile individuals from the sports, entertainment, and business sectors.

Conducted just two weeks after a previous operation that led to the detention of several celebrities, the latest raids involved multiple simultaneous searches across the city.