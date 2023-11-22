Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Tuesday that 2,136 wanted fugitives have been apprehended nationwide in the scope of Operation Circle conducted in Türkiye.

Yerlikaya stated in his social media announcement that operations were carried out in the last three days across the country under the operation by provincial gendarmerie commands, provincial police directorates and the Coast Guard Command.

Highlighting that 2,136 individuals with arrest warrants were captured during road searches, in homes and workplaces and through identity checks, Yerlikaya reported that among those apprehended, six were wanted for more than 10 years, 11 for five to 10 years and 2,119 for up to five years.

Yerlikaya emphasized that they would not allow fugitive criminals to roam the streets and disturb the peace of families, stating in his announcement: “I congratulate the governors, district governors, provincial gendarmerie commanders, provincial police directors, coast guard and the police and gendarmerie personnel participating in the operations.”

“May God protect you. We are determined to capture those wanted and deliver them to justice.”

The minister, who started in the government after his term, has intensified the country’s war on global criminal organizations and individuals.