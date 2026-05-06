Police detained 21 suspects in simultaneous operations across Istanbul, central Türkiye’s Sivas and southwestern Türkiye’s Muğla after investigators uncovered the alleged misuse of millions of liras collected under the name of charitable aid.

The operation was carried out by teams from the Financial Crimes Investigation Department of the Istanbul Police Department under the coordination of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities said inspections and financial investigations into the activities of an association revealed that nearly TL 72 million ($1.59 million) of approximately TL 372.5 million transferred as aid had been used outside its intended purpose.

According to investigators, financial analyses, bank records and transaction reviews showed that the funds were spent on the personal expenses of suspects rather than on the association’s activities.

Police also determined that money had been transferred to accounts belonging to suspects through descriptions such as “attendance fees,” “salary payments” and similar statements, allowing the funds to be distributed irregularly.

Investigators further identified a significant mismatch between the declared incomes of the association’s executives and their actual financial situations, concluding that the suspects had allegedly organized the laundering of criminal proceeds in a systematic manner.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at addresses identified in Istanbul, Sivas and Muğla, leading to the detention of 21 suspects, the suspects were taken to police headquarters for further procedures and questioning.