Police detained 212 suspects during "Rooting Out" anti-narcotic operations carried out in Türkiye's southern Adana, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced Wednesday.

The minister said the operation was organized with coordination from the Provincial Police Department, Provincial Gendarmerie Command and Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

"We have been operating for the last six months under the framework of Rooting Out Operation. Our forces busted gangs selling drugs and raided manufacturing and trading hubs (of drugs) in Adana. For six months, the forces have put forth their best efforts to eradicate drugs within the framework of technical follow-ups, surveillance and other legal methods," Soylu explained.

Affirming that the state, in particular, fulfills all its duties, from the fight against illegal immigration to maintaining public order, without a hitch, the minister said: "Our fight against drugs will continue until the menace is eradicated. No matter how, we will continue our duties and will not surrender our children and youth to drugs."

Lauding the security forces who carried out the operation in Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Soylu asserted: "This struggle will continue, this is our second operation in Adana but even if we have to carry out operations a hundred times, we will not step back."