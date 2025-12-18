Several high-profile figures, including pop star Aleyna Tilki, actress Irem Sak, singer Yusuf Güney, actress Melisa Döngel and social media influencer Danla Bilic, were taken into custody as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in Istanbul, authorities said, as the probe continues to expand across multiple, separately handled cases.

The investigation, led by the Smuggling, Narcotics and Economic Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, focuses on allegations of purchasing, possessing or using narcotic and psychotropic substances. As part of coordinated operations carried out by Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie teams at multiple addresses across the city, several suspects were detained, while search efforts for others remain underway. During one search, a small quantity of marijuana and related equipment was seized.

Separately, in another drug-related investigation conducted by the same prosecutor’s office, arrest warrants were issued for two suspects, including a member of the Garipoğlu family and businessman Burak Ateş, following the detention of other individuals previously linked to the case.

In a further, independent development, television presenter Ela Rümeysa Cebeci was arrested after a forensic drug test conducted by the Council of Forensic Medicine returned a positive result. After giving testimony at the Istanbul Courthouse, she was remanded in custody on charges of facilitating the use of narcotic substances.

Meanwhile, in a separate proceeding within the broader scope of narcotics investigations, social media influencer and business owner Sercan Yaşar, who had been arrested earlier, was released after providing testimony and benefiting from provisions related to effective remorse.

Authorities stressed that all investigations are ongoing and being handled under separate legal files as part of a wider effort to combat narcotics-related offenses.