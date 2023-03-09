Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch Directorate (KOM) teams of the Istanbul Provincial Police Department have seized some 110 tons of illegal cigarettes, alcohol and tobacco products in operations carried out across the province in the last seven months, police sources revealed Thursday.

In operations undertaken between Aug. 3, 2022, and Feb. 27, 2023, at several addresses, warehouses and workplaces, products including illegal cigarettes, hookah, ethyl and methyl alcohol, electronic cigarettes, and empty and full bottles used in the illegal production of alcoholic drinks were seized.

A total of 110 tons of materials seized as a result of the long-term police operations were destroyed in nearby Kocaeli province.

Separately, on Thursday, anti-smuggling branch teams conducted an operation in Izmir's Menemen district and recovered some 20,200 liters of illicit fuel after learning about a suspicious nearby farm. Forensic procedures were initiated against two people detained.

At the same time, KOM teams raided the addresses determined throughout the city of the southern province of Adana and stopped suspicious vehicles. During the raids, the teams retained around 12.6 million cigarettes and a vast amount of illegal pills. Twelve suspects were detained and referred to court after police queries.