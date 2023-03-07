Istanbul Police Department and Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch launched an operation against bootleg alcohol after a lengthy investigation and reports carried out in a warehouse in Bakırköy.

The teams were informed that illegal alcohol was produced in a warehouse in the district. It was determined that the suspects made methyl alcohol under the name of a disinfectant and surface cleaner company. This liquor was sent to people in different cities with 5-liter packaging drums via cargo.

A total of 3 tons of illegal alcohol with a market value of TL 350,000 ($18,500) was seized, and two suspects were detained in an operation organized by the teams. Judicial proceedings have been initiated against the arrested suspects.

Experts say methyl alcohol found in bootleg drinks is either fatal or has a long-term impact on consumers' health. Those who escape death often suffer a loss of sight; for others, bootleg drinks cause perception disorders and kidney failure. Even a small amount of methyl alcohol can prove deadly for drinkers.

Legal drinks contain both ethyl and methyl alcohol, but they are distilled and separated from the end product during production, something illegal producers and sellers abstain from.