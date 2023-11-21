Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Tuesday that 13 suspects involved in the production and trade of narcotics were apprehended in the "Narkogüç-36 Operation" conducted in seven Turkish provinces.

He informed that 2.35 tons of narcotics, as well as 11,000 narcotic pills, were seized as part of the operations.

"Raids conducted by police and gendarmerie teams in Istanbul, Van, Diyarbakır, Adana, Hakkari, Bitlis and Bingöl led to the capture of 13 suspects involved in narcotics production and distribution, as part of the Narkogüç-36 Operation" the minister wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Yerlikaya congratulated the police and gendarmerie conducting the operation, adding that the fight against drug traffickers, terrorist organizations and organized crime groups "that poison our people will continue with determination."