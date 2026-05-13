Turkish authorities captured Moroccan drug trafficker Mohamed Boulakhrif, who was internationally wanted through an Interpol diffusion notice, during a joint operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul police in the Şişli district.

Security sources said the operation was launched after intelligence indicated that Boulakhrif, described as one of Morocco's leading drug traffickers, was hiding in Istanbul.

MIT and teams from the Istanbul Police Department's Narcotics Crimes Unit identified the suspect's location before raiding a residence in Şişli, where the 34-year-old Moroccan national was detained.

Authorities said Boulakhrif allegedly used encrypted communication applications to conceal his narcotics trafficking activities.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters for questioning as the investigation continues. Following the completion of legal procedures, he is expected to be transferred to a Repatriation Center under the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management pending deportation proceedings.