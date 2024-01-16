On Tuesday, a Turkish court found the son of Somalia's president guilty in connection with the death of a motorcycle courier, handing down a 2 1/2-year prison sentence. Nevertheless, the sentence was later reduced to a fine.

Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was charged with "causing death by negligence" after a car he was driving hit Yunus Emre Göçer on a highway in Istanbul on Nov. 30. An arrest warrant was issued for Mohamud after Göçer died six days later, but the president's son had already left Türkiye.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had said his 40-year-old son did not flee Türkiye. He had said he had advised him to return and present himself to court.

Mohamud reportedly returned to Türkiye last week to testify about the accident. The arrest warrant and a travel ban imposed on Mohamud were revoked after he gave a statement to court officials. The court then released him, the agency said.

On Tuesday, the Istanbul court convicted Mohamud, who was not present, of the charge of negligent death and ruled that he be fined TL 27,300 ($910). His driver's license was revoked for six months.

Prosecutors had requested Mohamud be sentenced to up to six years in prison.

Since the unfortunate incident, Ankara, which has good ties with Somalia, has held meetings with Somali judicial authorities and sought information on using a diplomatic car.