Twenty-eight pythons were seized during the operation conducted by Turkish customs officials at the Kapıkule border with Bulgaria Tuesday.

Edirne provincial security teams searched a truck at the Kapıkule Border Gate and confiscated the snakes, as per Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

Investigating a tip, the teams thoroughly examined the truck belonging to the suspect identified as I.K.

The snakes, which were found in the trailer section of the truck, were concealed inside a cloth bag, wrapped in women's stockings.

One of the smuggled snakes seized at the Kapıkule border between Türkiye and Bulgaria, June 20, 2023. (AA Photo)

Out of the 28 pythons discovered, one was already dead.

Following the seizure, the driver, I.K., and a passenger, F.Ç., were taken into custody.

The snakes were subsequently taken under veterinary supervision and handed over to the Edirne Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Office.