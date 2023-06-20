Twenty-eight pythons were seized during the operation conducted by Turkish customs officials at the Kapıkule border with Bulgaria Tuesday.
Edirne provincial security teams searched a truck at the Kapıkule Border Gate and confiscated the snakes, as per Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.
Investigating a tip, the teams thoroughly examined the truck belonging to the suspect identified as I.K.
The snakes, which were found in the trailer section of the truck, were concealed inside a cloth bag, wrapped in women's stockings.
Out of the 28 pythons discovered, one was already dead.
Following the seizure, the driver, I.K., and a passenger, F.Ç., were taken into custody.
The snakes were subsequently taken under veterinary supervision and handed over to the Edirne Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Office.