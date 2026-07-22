Turkish social media influencer Fatma Soydaş was detained Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged insults against religious values, according to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said Soydaş was taken into custody on charges of "publicly insulting religious values embraced by a segment of society," a criminal offense under Turkish law.

The investigation centers on social media content in which Soydaş appeared wearing a headscarf, a religious symbol of Islam, while displaying what authorities described as obscene or provocative behavior.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said the detention order was issued as part of the ongoing investigation and that authorities also imposed measures targeting Soydaş's digital assets.

The Ankara 5th Criminal Judgeship of Peace separately ordered access restrictions on social media posts that prosecutors said constituted evidence of a criminal offense. The prosecutor's office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Soydaş had drawn widespread criticism on social media for months over videos and images that many users argued disrespected the Islamic headscarf, which is regarded by Muslims as a symbol of faith. Critics said her use of the headscarf in sexually suggestive content amounted to an insult to religious values, while the content sparked heated public debate.

The detention comes amid a broader series of investigations by Turkish authorities into online content alleged to target religious, moral, national or social values. In recent years, prosecutors have launched multiple investigations and detentions involving social media users accused of inciting hatred, insulting religious beliefs or violating public morality under Turkish law.

Authorities have not announced when Soydaş is expected to appear before a court, and the investigation remains ongoing.