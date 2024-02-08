Some 123 suspects were detained in the successful culmination of a nationwide operation targeting organizers of immigrant smuggling, code-named "Kalkan-11," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Thursday.

Announcing the operation via his social media channels, Yerlikaya highlighted the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies across several provinces. The operation, spearheaded by the Izmir, Hatay, Kilis, Gaziantep, Ağrı, Kars and Van Provincial Gendarmerie Commands, was conducted under the auspices of the Gendarmerie General Command's Department of Combating Immigrant Smuggling and Human Trafficking.

Yerlikaya highlighted the results of the operation, noting the apprehension of 123 migrant smuggling organizers, with 50 arrests made and judicial proceedings initiated against 25 others, while 22 individuals were placed under judicial control.

Additionally, 19 vehicles used in the criminal activities were seized.

Yerlikaya praised the dedicated personnel involved in the operation, emphasizing the country's unwavering commitment to combatting human traffickers and preventing Türkiye from becoming a target of irregular migration.

He commended the efforts of the gendarmerie and reaffirmed the country's persistence and determination in the ongoing fight against immigrant smuggling.