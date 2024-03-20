Some 139 suspects were detained in the counterterrorism operation Bozdoğan-12 that was launched in 15 provinces across the country, targeting members of a separatist terrorist organization planning a terrorist attack ahead of the Nevruz holiday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Wednesday.

Taking to his social media, Yerlikaya said that the Bozdoğan-12 operations were meticulously orchestrated under the coordination of the Anti-Terrorism Department of the General Directorate of Security and the Intelligence Directorate.

"The simultaneous raids, executed by Provincial Police Departments in Ardahan, Kırklareli, Batman, Şırnak, Izmir, Bursa, Antalya, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Istanbul, Adana, Muş, Şanlıurfa and Van, resulted in the apprehension of 139 suspects. These individuals were found to be engaged in propaganda for a terrorist organization on social media platforms, with plans to launch attacks on security forces, public vehicles and buildings under the pretext of the Nevruz holiday," Yerlikaya stated.

Furthermore, a significant quantity of unlicensed firearms and digital materials were confiscated during the operations.

Yerlikaya congratulated the dedicated police officers involved in the operations, emphasizing the unwavering commitment of security forces to safeguarding the nation's peace, unity and solidarity. He reiterated the government's resolute stance against terrorism, reassuring the public that every effort will be made to combat terrorism relentlessly.