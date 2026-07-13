Turkish singer and Ahbap Association Chair Haluk Levent has been detained as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering and financial irregularities involving the charity, including claims concerning donations collected for victims of the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched the investigation over allegations of irregularities at Ahbap, a nongovernmental organization founded by Levent in 2017.

Levent is accused of violating Türkiye's associations law and laundering assets allegedly derived from criminal activity. Prosecutors also raised allegations concerning organized criminal activity as part of the wider investigation.

A total of 20 suspects, including lawyer Ece Güner, were detained in an operation targeting Ahbap members, employees and individuals allegedly linked to the association.

During searches at addresses connected to the suspects, authorities seized digital materials, cash, gold, checks, promissory notes and various documents.

According to the prosecutor's office, Levent allegedly used bank accounts belonging to several suspects for financial transactions. One of the accounts was reportedly registered in the name of his assistant, identified as Yeliz K.

Prosecutors claim approximately TL 120 million ($2.5 million) flowed from the association to accounts allegedly used by Levent.

Authorities also allege that Levent placed bets totaling TL 990 million between 2020 and 2026 and lost approximately TL 390 million during the period. The claims remain part of an ongoing investigation.

Quake donations under scrutiny

A major focus of the investigation concerns donations collected following the devastating Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

Ahbap reportedly collected approximately $158 million in donations for earthquake victims. However, allegations have emerged that some housing projects planned for survivors remain incomplete three years after the disaster.

The prosecutor's office alleged that some donations were transferred to personal accounts, used for betting or sent to third parties.

"It has been determined that donations made by sensitive citizens wishing to provide assistance amid the negative and painful emotions caused by the Feb. 6 earthquake disaster were transferred by suspects to personal accounts, used for betting and transferred to third parties," the prosecutor's office said.

The suspects were detained following the findings, according to the statement.

Prosecutors also said there were serious indications that funds held in Ahbap accounts had been depleted through negotiable instruments and transfers to personal accounts.

Authorities are also conducting a separate investigation into allegations that suspects used Ahbap's name and promises of charitable donations to obtain real estate from individuals.

According to the prosecutor's office, properties transferred to Yeliz K. were later registered in the names of other suspects.

Authorities estimate the alleged scheme caused losses of approximately $60 million.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has also examined financial transactions involving several individuals believed to have links to Ahbap.

The MASAK report focused on the bank accounts of suspects identified by their initials as A.Ç., Z.Y. and E.G.

According to the report, A.Ç., listed in social security records as a musician with a most recently declared monthly income of around TL 20,000, recorded TL 779 million in incoming funds and TL 671 million in outgoing transfers between 2020 and 2024.

Z.Y., registered as an "organization manager," recorded TL 1.469 billion in incoming transactions and TL 1.537 billion in outgoing transfers during the same period.

MASAK experts said the scale of the transactions appeared inconsistent with the suspects' declared financial profiles and described the sharp increase in financial activity since early 2020 as contrary to the ordinary course of life.

Investigators also identified transfer descriptions containing Levent's name and references to Ahbap.

Some transactions reportedly included descriptions such as "loaned to the Ahbap Association," "entrusted to Haluk Levent for the Ahbap Association" and "to be used for Ahbap activities."

MASAK concluded that the nature of the financial transfers between the suspects should be clarified and said authorities should investigate whether Ahbap had been misused.

Levent previously signaled departure

Before his detention, Levent had said he was considering stepping down as Ahbap chair after completing the association's ongoing projects and undergoing another audit.

During a social media broadcast, the singer said he was not "Superman" and acknowledged having mistakes and shortcomings.

"After completing our ongoing projects in the coming months and successfully passing the next audit, I will hand over the Ahbap chairmanship," Levent said, adding that he planned to continue working with the organization as a volunteer.

Levent was also fined approximately TL 70 million in June in a separate case involving a bounced check. A court banned him from issuing checks and opening new checking accounts.

The Ahbap investigation continues as prosecutors examine financial records, seized materials and alleged transfers involving charity funds and personal accounts.