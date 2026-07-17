A Turkish court on Friday ordered the arrest of 19 suspects as part of a renewed investigation into the 2009 helicopter crash that killed prominent politician Muhsin Yazıcıoğlu, in a case prosecutors say is linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said detention warrants were issued for 29 suspects on allegations they participated in the premeditated killing of Yazıcıoğlu and five others through activities carried out on behalf of FETÖ.

Police detained 27 suspects during coordinated raids at 30 locations across 10 provinces in an Ankara-based operation led by organized crime units.

After being questioned by prosecutors, all 27 suspects were referred to court with requests for their arrest. The court ordered the detention of 19 suspects pending trial, while eight others were released under judicial supervision.

Prosecutors said the investigation is continuing "comprehensively and meticulously."

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Monday that the investigation into the deaths of Yazıcıoğlu and his companions in the March 25, 2009, helicopter crash remains one of the country's most closely watched cases and has left a deep mark on the public conscience.

He said judicial authorities and law enforcement agencies were continuing to work in close coordination to establish the full truth behind the incident and ensure that anyone found responsible is held accountable.

"No matter how many years pass, no case will be left in the dark and no question will remain unanswered," Gürlek said in a statement posted on social media.

Long-running controversy

Yazıcıoğlu, the founding chairman of the Grand Unity Party (BBP), was one of Türkiye's most influential nationalist politicians and was widely respected for his principled stance and opposition to military coups.

He died when the helicopter carrying him and five others crashed in the Göksun district of the southern province of Kahramanmaraş while he was traveling between campaign rallies ahead of the March 2009 local elections.

After days of search operations in harsh winter conditions, rescue teams recovered the victims' bodies from the mountainous Keş Dağı area.

Yazıcıoğlu was buried on March 31, 2009, following a funeral ceremony at Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara. In accordance with his wishes, he was laid to rest at Taceddin Dergahı.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the delayed rescue operation have fueled controversy for years, with Yazıcıoğlu's family and supporters alleging that he was assassinated rather than killed in an accident.

Previous investigations focused on military pilots who flew over the crash area on the day of the incident, military personnel assigned to the crash investigation, civilian investigators suspected of removing equipment from the wreckage, and police officials responsible for determining the helicopter's crash coordinates.

Several public officials alleged to have ties to FETÖ have previously faced trial on charges including abuse of office and obstructing rescue efforts following the crash.

According to prosecutors, evidence gathered during the latest investigation indicates that the suspects may have participated in the premeditated killing of Yazıcıoğlu and the others as part of FETÖ's activities.