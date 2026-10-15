An international drug trafficking network operating across multiple countries has had its alleged leadership exposed following a Turkish police operation that resulted in 47 arrests, authorities said.

Police identified suspects described as drug barons who allegedly oversaw different stages of the network's operations, including heroin production, smuggling, storage and distribution across Europe.

Investigators found that the organization used the encrypted SkyECC messaging platform to coordinate its activities. Police worked with a joint investigation team to decode the group's messages and identify its members.

The alleged leaders, some of whom operated hotels, oil businesses, logistics companies, jewelry stores and currency exchange offices, were also found to have engaged in charitable activities and social events to conceal their alleged criminal activities, according to the investigation.

Authorities said the network was linked to the seizure of tons of drugs in Germany, the Netherlands, Iran, North Macedonia and Türkiye.

Investigators identified specific roles within the network, according to police findings.

A suspect identified as E.I., described as the group's “acid baron,” allegedly sourced raw materials from Europe and transported them to Iran, where heroin was produced.

Another suspect, E.H., allegedly organized the smuggling of drugs into Türkiye, including shipments carried by mules through the Yüksekova district of Hakkari province.

A suspect identified as C.G. allegedly coordinated the transportation of drugs to western provinces in Türkiye, while G.D., known as “abla,” or “older sister,” allegedly oversaw their storage.

The network's international shipments to European countries were allegedly managed by H.C. under the supervision of N.A., described by investigators as a “baroness.” Another suspect, M.A., allegedly handled distribution in the Netherlands.

Authorities seize assets worth billions

As part of the operation, authorities seized bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to 163 people, along with 556 properties, 155 motor vehicles and stakes in 71 companies.

The seized assets were valued at TL 7.657 billion ($154.9 million), according to the investigation.

The operation was conducted by Istanbul police narcotics and intelligence units under the coordination of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, with support from the Narcotics Crimes Department, the Interpol-Europol Department and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

Police said the network organized drug production, transportation and distribution across multiple countries and provinces. Investigators linked the suspects to trafficking involving a total of 10.1 tons of drugs.

A simultaneous operation involving 2,000 personnel was launched across 13 provinces on Oct. 13, resulting in the initial arrest of 42 suspects. Five additional suspects were subsequently detained, bringing the total to 47.