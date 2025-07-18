Sertaç Taşdelen, the founder of popular Turkish mobile applications "Faladdin" and "Binnaz," has been arrested on charges of laundering criminal assets obtained through fortune-telling and spiritual services, according to Turkish authorities.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said Taşdelen was detained as part of an investigation into the alleged use of a digital system to generate illicit income by offering astrology, clairvoyance, and other fortune-related services. Authorities claim he then transferred those earnings abroad using accounts tied to Arteria Technology Inc., a company in which he holds shares.

Taşdelen was formally arrested by Istanbul’s 8th Criminal Court of Peace on charges of laundering criminal proceeds. In his statement to the court, he claimed a monthly income of TL 150,000 ($4,600) and denied all allegations, asserting that he is a patriotic technology entrepreneur who generates foreign currency for Türkiye and supports his 75-year-old mother.

“I studied business at Bilkent University, served in the military as a commando, and graduated top of my class,” he said. “I do not believe in fortune-tellers. I returned to Türkiye from abroad to contribute to the tech sector. I have no links to magic, charms, or spiritualism. I am not involved in any illegal activity.”

Taşdelen claimed his apps operate in 120 countries and dismissed the accusations as a misunderstanding of the AI-based services offered by his company.

However, court records indicate that Taşdelen’s apps had already been penalized by Türkiye’s Advertising Board for violating regulations. A report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) stated that Arteria was allegedly used to process and launder criminal income, which was presented as legitimate profit through tax declarations. Investigators say funds were transferred from the company’s accounts to foreign destinations.

In March, prosecutors had already filed an indictment against Taşdelen, citing ongoing financial operations related to the apps that allegedly masked illegal fortune-telling services. The court also noted that digital tools and banned software were reportedly used to operate the system.

The ongoing probe accuses Taşdelen of violating laws prohibiting unauthorized spiritual practices, operating banned software, laundering proceeds of crime, and forming and managing a criminal organization.

As part of the case, Taşdelen’s bank accounts, electronic assets, vehicles, and shares in Arteria Software Inc. were frozen by court order. Authorities said the seized assets, including two luxury cars and two boats, alongside the company’s value, totaled roughly TL 107.5 million ($3.3 million).

Taşdelen was detained on July 16 in a major operation carried out by Turkish law enforcement.