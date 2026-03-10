Turkish police have arrested a woman in Ankara who allegedly posed as a NATO official and senior government representative to defraud victims, security sources said, accusing her of using multiple fake identities and fabricated documents to gain trust.

The suspect, identified as Şerife Yılmaz, reportedly introduced herself to victims using various titles, including an intelligence officer, diplomat, senior public official, NATO representative and United Nations envoy, according to information obtained from the investigation.

Sources said Yılmaz allegedly carried out a wide-ranging fraud scheme targeting individuals from different segments of society. Initial victims included small business owners such as greengrocers, gardeners, restaurant operators and taxi drivers.

She later expanded her network, approaching individuals by claiming to hold sensitive government responsibilities and presenting herself as a war veteran with access to influential officials.

Officials also determined that she allegedly deceived earthquake victims and prospective pilgrims by portraying herself as a trustworthy public servant and promising assistance.

According to the investigation, when victims requested repayment of money she had taken, Yılmaz reportedly claimed she was a U.S. citizen who had recently returned from abroad and said transferring funds from overseas accounts would take time.

As requests for repayment increased, she allegedly began producing fake bank receipts to delay the process. When those tactics failed, authorities said she threatened some victims by falsely claiming she could have them detained through high-level government contacts.

Investigators said Yılmaz also targeted senior politicians, business executives and well-known figures in the academic community, including economists, allegedly attempting to build credibility and expand her influence.

Sources said she made use of artificial intelligence tools to generate forged documents and images, creating the impression that she had a large and powerful professional network.

Police also determined that the suspect attempted to establish close relationships with certain public officials, allegedly contacting them under the pretext of personal relationships and threatening to use her supposed connections to have them reassigned if they rejected her advances.

Yılmaz was detained by security forces in Ankara and later formally arrested as part of the investigation. Authorities said legal proceedings are ongoing.