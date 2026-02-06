Turkish authorities detained 10 suspects in a multi-province operation targeting a cybercrime ring accused of using “Octo” malware to access victims’ digital devices and make unauthorized credit card transactions, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

The investigation, coordinated by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the cybercrimes unit of the Ankara Provincial Gendarmerie Command, was launched after suspects allegedly infiltrated citizens’ devices and profited from illicit card charges.

Authorities identified 14 suspects, issuing warrants as part of a probe into the misuse of bank and credit cards and the possession of prohibited digital tools.

As part of the investigation, simultaneous operations were carried out in Adana, Batman, Tokat, Diyarbakır and Izmir provinces. Efforts to detain the three fugitive suspects remain underway.

