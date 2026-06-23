Turkish authorities on Tuesday announced the detention of 64 suspects in a large-scale operation spanning eight provinces after uncovering an alleged scheme that enabled foreign nationals to obtain residence permits using fraudulent documents.

The operation was coordinated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and carried out by teams from the Istanbul Police Department's Anti-Migrant Smuggling and Border Gates Division as part of an investigation into alleged migrant smuggling activities.

According to investigators, the suspects are accused of establishing a criminal organization, bribery, migrant smuggling, forgery of official documents and providing false statements in the preparation of official records.

The investigation focused on several consultancy companies that allegedly facilitated residence permit applications for foreign nationals through irregular means. Police examined the firms' online accounting systems and discovered evidence suggesting that the companies had been used to organize migrant smuggling activities and secure residence permits through fraudulent procedures.

Authorities said the suspects manipulated documents submitted during residence permit applications, altering official records and preparing documents containing false information. In some cases, investigators found that entirely forged documents had been produced and submitted to public institutions.

Police also determined that false declarations and undertakings were used to mislead government agencies responsible for evaluating residence permit requests. Investigators believe the suspects operated in an organized manner, using fabricated documentation to circumvent legal procedures and obtain permits for numerous foreign nationals.

The detainees were taken into custody and transferred to police headquarters for questioning and further legal procedures.

Türkiye has intensified efforts in recent years to combat migrant smuggling networks and document fraud as part of broader measures to strengthen border security and migration management. Security forces regularly conduct operations targeting individuals and organizations suspected of facilitating irregular migration, producing forged documents or exploiting legal residency procedures.