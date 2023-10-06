The Istanbul High Criminal Court ruled Friday to extradite Isaac Bignan, also known as the "Black Mamba," a key figure in the criminal organization led by Dutch drug lord Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers.

Law enforcement agencies apprehended Bignan in early July of this year while attempting to flee from the southwestern province of Muğla. During his judicial hearing, Bignan pleaded with authorities not to send him back to the Netherlands, saying: "I demand my release. My life is here, my family is here. I don't want to be extradited. Let the process continue without arrest."

Bignan's legal defense team argued against his extradition, claiming that the conditions for extradition were not met. Fehim Güneş, one of Bignan's lawyers, emphasized that they were with their client on the day of the incident and that house arrest had not yet begun.

"As lawyers, we ensured his safe return home. We will not allow him to escape through us. The conditions of judicial control have not been violated," Güneş said.

Another of Bignan's lawyers asserted their client had no intention of fleeing, requested that he not be extradited to his home country and called for his trial to proceed without detention.

Despite these arguments, the hearing prosecutor issued an opinion in favor of extraditing Bignan and continuing his detention. Isaac Bignan, speaking against this opinion, expressed his reluctance, saying: "I don't know what to say. I don't want to be extradited." When asked for his final words, Bignan reiterated his resistance.

The court ultimately ruled to extradite Bignan, citing his 12-year prison sentence in the Netherlands. Once the verdict becomes final, it will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for execution.

The court also decided that Bignan's detention should continue due to suspicions of escape.

"Black Mamba," who is wanted by Interpol with a Red Notice, was captured and arrested while getting into his car by police teams following a tip-off that he was preparing to flee from his residence in Istanbul's Büyükçekmece. This marked his second arrest.