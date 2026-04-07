Justice Minister Akın Gürlek reported that authorities conducted 729 operations in March targeting drug offenses, illegal betting and online gambling, resulting in 2,996 arrests and judicial measures against 820 additional suspects.

The operations were carried out across all 81 provinces under the coordination of 171 Public Prosecutors’ Offices.

In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, Gürlek described these crimes as a multifaceted threat that endangers young people, family structures and societal stability. He said the offenses can lead individuals into addiction and criminal activity while creating long-lasting harm for both families and the broader community.

Gürlek provided detailed statistics, noting that the majority of operations focused on drug-related crimes. In 669 operations targeting narcotics, authorities processed 7,568 suspects and arrested 2,541 individuals.

Separate operations targeting illegal betting included 56 actions against 1,608 suspects, leading to 455 arrests. Istanbul had the highest number of suspects processed during these operations.

The minister emphasized the broader social consequences of these crimes, saying they weaken family bonds, damage the social fabric, and create irreparable suffering for victims. He highlighted that authorities remain committed to preventing these offenses and protecting young people from falling into addiction or criminal activity.

Gürlek also expressed gratitude to all members of the judiciary and law enforcement involved in the operations. “We will continue our determined fight against these crimes that threaten society, our family structures, and the future of our youth,” he said, underlining Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining public safety and social order.