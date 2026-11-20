Gendarmerie forces have detained 254 suspects in operations targeting drug dealers and illegal cannabis cultivation across 33 provinces, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The operations were conducted in coordination with the Gendarmerie General Command’s Narcotics Department and chief public prosecutors’ offices.

Investigations found that the suspects cultivated cannabis and skunk illegally to produce drugs, organized drug trafficking activities and sold narcotics through social media and messaging applications, according to the ministry.

Provincial gendarmerie commands carried out the operations with the participation of 1,620 narcotics and public order teams, 8,105 personnel and analysis and surveillance teams from the Narcotics Department.

Authorities seized 504 kilograms (1,111.13 pounds ) of narcotics and 104,056 drug pills during the operations. Numerous cannabis and skunk plants were also destroyed.

Of the 254 suspects detained, authorities arrested 159, while judicial control measures were imposed on the remaining 95.

Türkiye has stepped up its nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking and illicit drug production this year, with security forces carrying out operations targeting drug dealers, organized networks and illegal cultivation.