A fugitive suspect wanted under an Interpol Red Notice in the disappearance case of university student Gülistan Doku has been detained in the United States, Turkish judicial sources said Friday.

According to the sources, suspect Umut Altaş was taken into custody by U.S. security authorities after Türkiye initiated Interpol procedures and secured a red notice against him.

Altaş had been sought as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Doku, a university student in the eastern province of Tunceli, whose case has drawn nationwide attention since she went missing.

Türkiye's Justice Ministry had previously launched the process seeking an Interpol Red Notice for Altaş, who was believed to be in the United States.