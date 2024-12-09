The Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) called on Sunday to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

"In this process, it is crucial to provide the necessary support to the noble people of Syria in order to preserve the country's territorial integrity and cleanse it of terrorism,” ITF President Hasan Turan said on X.

Noting that Syria needs to be rebuilt, Turan called for international support for its reconstruction, urging all segments of society in the country to participate in this national duty.

Emphasizing that constructive dialogue with relevant parties should be maintained to ensure the security and stability of the region, Turan expressed the ITF’s support for the Iraqi government’s stance toward the Syrian people.

The ITF is a political organization that represents the interests of the Turkmen ethnic minority in Iraq, particularly in the northern regions of the country, such as Kirkuk, Irbil and Mosul. The Turkmen are a significant ethnic group in Iraq, with historical and cultural ties to both Türkiye and Iraq.

With the end of the Assad regime in Syria affecting neighboring countries, the ITF leader's call for international cooperation and reconstruction efforts aims to ensure that Syria emerges as a peaceful, stable and unified state where all ethnic and political groups can contribute to its future.