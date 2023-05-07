The general assembly of the International Islamic Federation of Student Organizations (IIFSO) recently convened on April 29 and April 30, in Istanbul as it discussed global issues and challenges facing the Muslim world and youth, with a pivotal agenda item of the assembly being the election of the new secretary-general of the IIFSO.

Dr. Mostafa Faisal Parvez of Bangladesh was elected to the position, with effect from May 1, 2023, for an initial term of three years. The announcement of the election results was made immediately after the conclusion of the second session of the assembly.

Dr. Faisal was the director of the Asian region of IIFSO from 2019. He is currently the president of the Asian Youth Association and Coordinator of the International Division of the Yeni Dünya Vakfı, which is a renowned civil society nongovernmental organization (NGO) in Türkiye.

Shakeel Ahmed, the president of Pakistan Islami Jamiate Talaba, and Dr. Abdullah Ahmed, the president of Hikmet Youth, were nominated as assistant secretary general of IIFSO.

The general assembly focused on important topics during its recent meeting. In particular, the attendees engaged in discussions around the issue of Islamophobia, exploring its underlying causes, manifestations, and potential solutions. The discussions also encompassed the role of youth and students in combating the phenomenon worldwide.

The assembly also emphasized the importance of cultivating strong and effective teams of young people and students who can advance the aims of the organization.

Throughout the event, guests and attendees shared their perspectives on the current state of student and youth activism across the world, as well as strategies for enhancing it, given the challenges the world faces.

Furthermore, the general assembly reviewed the ongoing developments in Sudan regarding internal conflicts and tensions. IIFSO emphasized that the optimal approach to resolving these crises was through constructive and inclusive dialogue that prioritizes the well-being of the Sudanese people above the narrow interests of conflicting factions. The organization affirmed the necessity of empowering the Sudanese people to select their leaders through a democratic process that ensures the integrity and fairness of elections.

IIFSO stressed the importance of limiting foreign interventions in Sudan's internal affairs, as such interventions only serve to further complicate the domestic situation, as witnessed in several other countries during the past decade.