Türkiye's top Islamic cleric said living in accordance with Islam’s principles extends beyond worship to economic and commercial activities, emphasizing that earning and consuming through lawful and clean means is also an act of devotion.

Speaking at the opening of the 11th World Halal Summit at the Istanbul Expo Center, Safi Arpaguş, president of Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), said the event provides a platform to discuss the concept of “halal” at a time when production standards and consumer habits are rapidly changing.

“Living a life in line with Islam’s principles is entirely a matter of servitude,” Arpaguş said. “Engaging in commercial and economic activities, earning through lawful means, and consuming what is clean and permissible are all part of worship.”

The summit, held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency, is organized in collaboration with the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with coordination by the Ministry of Trade and the Halal Accreditation Agency. Anadolu Agency (AA) serves as the global communications partner.

Arpaguş stressed that the fundamental purpose of Islam’s principles is to protect life, property, lineage, intellect and religion from all forms of corruption or harm. To preserve these values, humans must align their thoughts, intentions and actions with God’s will, he said.

“The path to an honorable, secure, and healthy life requires awareness of servitude and a consciousness of halal and haram,” Arpaguş said. He explained that the Quran distinguishes between “halal” (permissible) and “tayyib” (pure, wholesome, and beneficial), noting that foods and drinks should meet both religious and health standards.

Arpaguş also warned that if individuals or societies lose awareness of halal and haram, it can lead to moral and social corruption. “If commercial and economic activities derive legitimacy not from religious, moral, customary, or legal norms, serious deterioration occurs,” he said.

In his remarks, Arpaguş highlighted modern challenges facing Muslims, including materialism and the prioritization of personal gain, urging believers to maintain a balance between material and spiritual life.

The summit included a message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who praised the global demand for halal-certified goods and services. Erdoğan said the sector, with a commercial capacity of $7 trillion, reaches two billion consumers worldwide and strengthens expectations for its growth.

“Türkiye takes all necessary measures to ensure food safety, provide consumers with clean and healthy products, and eliminate elements that threaten human health,” Erdoğan said. “We rigorously enforce the Turkish Food Codex nationwide and operate inspection mechanisms to maintain the quality and safety of food products sold in our country.”