The Istanbul Governorship has issued a public warning regarding an approaching cold and rainy weather system that is expected to impact the city starting Monday, April 7.

According to a statement shared via its official social media account, the announcement is based on forecasts by the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

The weather system is expected to enter Türkiye from the northwest, particularly from the Thrace region, including Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ. The governorship emphasized that temperatures, which are currently around seasonal norms, will begin to drop significantly from Monday onwards.

Forecasts suggest that temperatures will fall by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius (9 to 12.6 degrees Fahrenheit) below seasonal averages across the region and by 7 to 9 degrees Celsius below normal in inland and higher-altitude areas.

Rainfall in Istanbul is expected to be locally strong on April 7. The warning also notes that on Tuesday, April 8, rain and mixed precipitation – potentially including snow – are forecast for Istanbul, Kocaeli, Sakarya, and Yalova.

Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions against possible snow, icing, frost and agricultural frost risks. The public is advised to follow updates, assessments and early warnings issued by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change’s Meteorology Directorate.